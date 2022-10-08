Gari Network (GARI) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Gari Network (GARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Gari Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gari Network has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $2.83 million worth of Gari Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gari Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gari Network Token Profile

Gari Network’s genesis date was October 12th, 2021. Gari Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,157,535 tokens. Gari Network’s official Twitter account is @garitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gari Network’s official website is www.gari.network. Gari Network’s official message board is medium.com/@gari.network.

Gari Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gari Network (GARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Gari Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 198,157,535 in circulation. The last known price of Gari Network is 0.04903843 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,700,197.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gari.network/.”

