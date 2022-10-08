Gas DAO Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas DAO (GAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Gas DAO has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Gas DAO has a total market cap of $392,819.86 and $37,592.00 worth of Gas DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gas DAO Token Profile

Gas DAO was first traded on December 28th, 2021. Gas DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,507,476,600 tokens. Gas DAO’s official Twitter account is @0xgasdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas DAO is www.gasdao.org.

Buying and Selling Gas DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas DAO (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gas DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gas DAO is 0.00000191 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,188.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gasdao.org/.”

