GaStream (GSTRM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.26 Million

GaStream (GSTRM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One GaStream token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. GaStream has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $14,353.00 worth of GaStream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GaStream has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GaStream alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GaStream Profile

GaStream launched on March 16th, 2022. GaStream’s total supply is 16,950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,300,000,000 tokens. GaStream’s official Twitter account is @streamcoin_strm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GaStream is stream-coin.com.

GaStream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GaStream (GSTRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GaStream has a current supply of 16,950,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GaStream is 0.00020797 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $639.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stream-coin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GaStream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GaStream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GaStream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GaStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GaStream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.