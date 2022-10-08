Gateway Protocol Price Reaches $2.97 on Top Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00015259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $80.47 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.95795783 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,358,817.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

