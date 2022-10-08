Gem Pad Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEMS)

Gem Pad (GEMS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Gem Pad has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Pad token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Pad has a total market cap of $445,688.60 and $10,114.00 worth of Gem Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.49 or 0.99996153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022424 BTC.

About Gem Pad

Gem Pad (CRYPTO:GEMS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2022. Gem Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,000,001 tokens. Gem Pad’s official message board is medium.com/@thegempad. Gem Pad’s official website is gempad.app. Gem Pad’s official Twitter account is @thegempad.

Buying and Selling Gem Pad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Pad (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Pad is 0.00581955 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,029.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gempad.app.”

