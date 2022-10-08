Gemlink One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,380.00 (GLINK)

Gemlink (GLINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Gemlink has a total market capitalization of $432,113.36 and approximately $8,380.00 worth of Gemlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemlink has traded up 49.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gemlink Coin Profile

Gemlink launched on February 18th, 2022. The official website for Gemlink is gemlink.org. Gemlink’s official Twitter account is @gemlinkt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemlink (GLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Gemlink has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gemlink is 0.00689417 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,780.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemlink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

