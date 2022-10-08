General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $133,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,143,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 56,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

