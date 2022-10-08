Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
GIPR opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
