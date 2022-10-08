Gennix (GNNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,267.00

Gennix (GNNX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Gennix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Gennix has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $9,267.00 worth of Gennix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gennix has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gennix Token Profile

Gennix’s launch date was August 19th, 2021. Gennix’s total supply is 236,079,244 tokens. Gennix’s official message board is medium.com/@gennix. Gennix’s official website is www.gennix.io. Gennix’s official Twitter account is @gennixdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gennix

According to CryptoCompare, “Gennix (GNNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gennix has a current supply of 236,079,244 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gennix is 0.02730367 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gennix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gennix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gennix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gennix using one of the exchanges listed above.

