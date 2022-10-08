Genopets Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (GENE)

Genopets (GENE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Genopets has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $606,645.00 worth of Genopets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genopets has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genopets token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00013088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genopets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Genopets Profile

Genopets launched on November 18th, 2021. Genopets’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 tokens. Genopets’ official Twitter account is @genopets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genopets is https://reddit.com/r/genopets. The official website for Genopets is www.genopets.me. The official message board for Genopets is medium.com/@genopets.

Genopets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genopets (GENE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genopets has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,028,729.50250945 in circulation. The last known price of Genopets is 2.55709658 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $617,792.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.genopets.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genopets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genopets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genopets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genopets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genopets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.