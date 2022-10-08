Geojam Token (JAM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Geojam Token (JAM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Geojam Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Geojam Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $71,702.00 worth of Geojam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geojam Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geojam Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Geojam Token Profile

Geojam Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2021. Geojam Token’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,460,918 tokens. Geojam Token’s official Twitter account is @geojamofficial. Geojam Token’s official message board is medium.com/@geojam. The official website for Geojam Token is www.geojam.com.

Geojam Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geojam Token (JAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Geojam Token has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 702,742,572 in circulation. The last known price of Geojam Token is 0.00319734 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $96,739.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geojam.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geojam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geojam Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geojam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geojam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geojam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.