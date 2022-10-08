Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €53.90 ($55.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 52 week high of €87.25 ($89.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.13 and a 200 day moving average of €61.99.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

