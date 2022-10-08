Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRRMF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

