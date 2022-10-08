Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GTY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

