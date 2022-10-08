GFORCE (GFCE) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

GFORCE (GFCE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. GFORCE has a market capitalization of $531,786.28 and approximately $8,913.00 worth of GFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GFORCE token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GFORCE has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GFORCE Token Profile

GFORCE was first traded on March 10th, 2021. GFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. GFORCE’s official website is jetswap.finance/gforce. GFORCE’s official Twitter account is @jetfuelfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GFORCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GFORCE (GFCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GFORCE has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GFORCE is 0.53906656 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetswap.finance/gforce.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GFORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

