GhostMarket (GM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,074.00

GhostMarket (GM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. GhostMarket has a market cap of $589,424.42 and approximately $8,074.00 worth of GhostMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GhostMarket has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One GhostMarket token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GhostMarket Token Profile

GhostMarket’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. GhostMarket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,726,572 tokens. GhostMarket’s official message board is medium.com/ghostmarket. GhostMarket’s official Twitter account is @ghostmarketio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GhostMarket is https://reddit.com/r/ghostmarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GhostMarket’s official website is ghostmarket.io.

Buying and Selling GhostMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “GhostMarket (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GhostMarket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GhostMarket is 0.02188188 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,256.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ghostmarket.io.”

