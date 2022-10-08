Giddy (GDDY) Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges

Giddy (GDDY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Giddy token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Giddy has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $375,167.00 worth of Giddy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giddy has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Giddy Profile

Giddy’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Giddy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,456,590 tokens. The official website for Giddy is giddy.co/faq. The Reddit community for Giddy is https://reddit.com/r/giddydefi. Giddy’s official message board is www.facebook.com/giddy-103231832213996. Giddy’s official Twitter account is @giddydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Giddy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giddy (GDDY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Giddy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Giddy is 0.0178711 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $403,109.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giddy.co/faq/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giddy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giddy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giddy using one of the exchanges listed above.

