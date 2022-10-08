Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.53 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Gifto has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,271,531.58001 in circulation. The last known price of Gifto is 0.01951138 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,766,553.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gifto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

