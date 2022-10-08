GigaSwap (GIGA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

GigaSwap (GIGA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, GigaSwap has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. GigaSwap has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $192,596.00 worth of GigaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GigaSwap token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GigaSwap Token Profile

GigaSwap’s genesis date was August 15th, 2022. GigaSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. GigaSwap’s official website is gigaswap.app. GigaSwap’s official Twitter account is @gigaswapfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GigaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “GigaSwap (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GigaSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GigaSwap is 0.00003045 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,507.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gigaswap.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GigaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GigaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GigaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

