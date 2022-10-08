GigaSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.58 Million (GIGA)

GigaSwap (GIGA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, GigaSwap has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. GigaSwap has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $192,596.00 worth of GigaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GigaSwap token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GigaSwap

GigaSwap’s launch date was August 15th, 2022. GigaSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. GigaSwap’s official website is gigaswap.app. GigaSwap’s official Twitter account is @gigaswapfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GigaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GigaSwap (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GigaSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GigaSwap is 0.00003045 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,507.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gigaswap.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GigaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GigaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GigaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

