Ginoa (GINOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,464.00

Ginoa (GINOA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Ginoa has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ginoa token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Ginoa has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $35,464.00 worth of Ginoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ginoa Token Profile

Ginoa’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. Ginoa’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Ginoa’s official website is ginoa.io. Ginoa’s official Twitter account is @ginoa_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ginoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ginoa (GINOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ginoa has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ginoa is 0.56087486 USD and is up 34.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,368.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ginoa.io.”

