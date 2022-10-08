Girard Partners LTD. Buys 635 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

