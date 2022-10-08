Girard Partners LTD. Buys 849 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

