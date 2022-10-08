Girard Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $77.51.

