Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.