Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

