Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 2,952,623 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

