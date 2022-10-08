Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

