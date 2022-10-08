Girard Partners LTD. Has $335,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

