Girard Partners LTD. Has $618,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

