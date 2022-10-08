Girard Partners LTD. Has $732,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

GLW stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.