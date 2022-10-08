Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.