Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

