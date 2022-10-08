Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

