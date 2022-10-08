Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

QQQ opened at $269.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

