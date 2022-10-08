Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MBB stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

