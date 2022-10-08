Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 5,425 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHP stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88.

