Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Entergy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 81,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

