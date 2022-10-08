Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 89,116 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.