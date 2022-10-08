Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

