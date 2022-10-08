Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.