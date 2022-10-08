Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,109 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

