Girard Partners LTD. Sells 113 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

