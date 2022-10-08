Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,533 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

