Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,409 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $62.63.

