Girard Partners LTD. Sells 336 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

