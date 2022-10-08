Girard Partners LTD. Sells 395 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

