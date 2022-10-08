Girard Partners LTD. Sells 925 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $507,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 461,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

