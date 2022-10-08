Girard Partners LTD. Takes $887,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 85.0% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

