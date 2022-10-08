Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $62.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.